Anti-migrant protests in Northern Ireland continue for a third day, turning into riots
Protesters throw rocks, firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at police, who respond with water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets.
Protests began in the town of Ballymena on the evening of June 9 after migrants ra*ed an underage girl.
After learning that a family of suspected migrants had been taken by authorities to a migrant centre in the town of Larne, local residents set it on fire.