War's Hidden Cost: Your Groceries & Gas Explode

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Article argues Iran war triggers diesel price surge, initiating widespread inflation impacting consumer goods nationwide.
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Rising fuel and fertilizer costs disrupt supply chains, increasing food prices and wholesale expenses globally.
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Author blames U.S. foreign policy, claiming conflict directly raises transportation costs passed onto consumers everywhere.
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Economic strain may worsen inequality, with paycheck-to-paycheck households facing risks of poverty, crime, and homelessness.
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Text advocates self-reliance, assets, and decentralization, warning dollar decline and systemic collapse from sustained policies.
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