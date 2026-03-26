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War's Hidden Cost: Your Groceries & Gas Explode
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


  • Article argues Iran war triggers diesel price surge, initiating widespread inflation impacting consumer goods nationwide.

  • Rising fuel and fertilizer costs disrupt supply chains, increasing food prices and wholesale expenses globally.

  • Author blames U.S. foreign policy, claiming conflict directly raises transportation costs passed onto consumers everywhere.

  • Economic strain may worsen inequality, with paycheck-to-paycheck households facing risks of poverty, crime, and homelessness.

  • Text advocates self-reliance, assets, and decentralization, warning dollar decline and systemic collapse from sustained policies.


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inflationsupplychainglobaleconomyenergycrisiseconomicpolicy
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