Part 2: Mary Beth Gonzalez Discusses Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez’s Nutritional Protocols for Cancer - Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb

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Publishing the Complete Works of Nicholas J. Gonzalez, M.D.
www.newspringpress.com
Since determining the best metabolic diet for each person is one of the pillars of The Gonzalez Protocol®, we are pleased to announce our new Gonzalez Metabolic Type Test. Click the link below to learn more about this self-test that your readers can take online and receive a beautifully designed 18 page nutritional plan for their specific Gonzalez metabolic type.
https://thegonzalezprotocol.com/gonzalez-metabolic-type-test/