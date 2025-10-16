BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump says Hamas now DIGGING to find rest of hostage bodies
Trump says Hamas now DIGGING to find rest of hostage bodies (lots of added info about this below)

Explains some trapped under rubble, some died in tunnels

'At same time, we, meaning Israel… they’ve killed probably 70,000 of these people, Hamas'.

Adding:  I just watched a video of the MOMENT Red Cross cars race out of Gaza with 2 bodies of hostages

Masked Hamas fighters cleared the road so they can roll past

Said, Bodies being identified right now (one body earlier today, Israel said DNA didn't match with any of the missing.) - Cynthia

Footage from Nahed Hajjaj

Adding:   🚨 Hamas: recovering remaining hostage bodies requires 'special equipment'

Hamas has returned 8 bodies of dead Israeli hostages this week, but disputes over identification and recovery threaten the fragile ceasefire.

Hamas states that locating the remaining 21 remains is hindered by wartime destruction — and requires "major efforts and special equipment."

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the IDF to prepare a "comprehensive plan to defeat Hamas" if it refuses to implement Trump's deal — including disarming and returning all bodies.

"If Hamas refuses… Israel, in coordination with the US, will return to fighting to achieve the complete defeat of Hamas," Katz warned.

