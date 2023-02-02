SNAFU-Report 2023-02-01 (Ep. 11) - Deep Fake, US unprepared for war, Chicken ablaze, 2-types of people
- [x] DEEP FAKES
- https://youtu.be/s73_JQj7ROg?t=79
- https://youtu.be/cQ54GDm1eL0?t=21
- https://youtu.be/ReChACIpC-A?t=22
- https://www.stewpeters.com/video/2023/01/damar-hamlin-video-a-deep-fake-new-theories-emerge-after-bizarre-recovery/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKC_B4pzhTI
- https://ctrlzmag.com/top-10-deepfake-videos/
- [x] WAR FOOTING
- CSIS: Are inventories getting too low? https://www.csis.org/analysis/rebuilding-us-inventories-six-critical-systems
- Pentagon/DOD: Ukraine is draining our stocks: https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/12/05/army-plans-dramatic-ammo-production-boost-as-ukraine-drains-stocks/
- Pentagon seeking wartime powers: https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/10/17/lawmakers-seek-emergency-powers-for-pentagons-ukraine-war-contracting/
- DailyMail: Ukraine makes us vulnerable against China: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11679799/JD-Vance-claims-sending-military-aid-Ukraine-making-vulnerable-against-CHINA.html
- BrigGen Ryder Press Conf: https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3276772/pentagon-press-secretary-air-force-brig-gen-pat-ryder-holds-an-on-camera-press/
- CSIS: Empty Bins in a War Time Environment: https://csis-website-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/2023-01/230119_Jones_Empty_Bins.pdf
- WSJ: Ukraine war depleting our readiness: https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-war-depleting-u-s-ammunition-stockpiles-sparking-pentagon-concern-11661792188
- Endless Arms to Ukraine is hurting US: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/31/endless-arms-flow-to-ukraine-raises-worry-over-u-s-military-readiness-against-china/
- U.S. Fleet Forces Command Commander Adm. Daryl Caudle: https://www.usff.navy.mil/Press-Room/Speeches/Article/3265058/surface-navy-association-national-symposium/
- Merely having NATO tanks does not equal battlefield success - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/29/exclusive-lt-col-daniel-davis-warns-nuclear-war-us-no-plan-ukraine-this-not-video-game/
- UK not ready for war for 10 years - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/01/30/british-military-unable-to-protect-the-uk-or-allies-after-years-of-cuts/
- [x] HOW MANY CHICKEN & EGG FIRES DOES IT TAKE?
- https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/100-000-chickens-die-in-fire-at-connecticut-egg-farm/ar-AA16V7Q0
- https://www.foxnews.com/us/minnesota-fire-commercial-egg-farm-likely-leaves-thousands-chickens-dead
- https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rembrandt-farms-iowa-avian-flu-kills-5-million-chickens-fires-workers/
- https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/wright-county-egg-farm-fire/
- https://www.fox9.com/news/massive-fire-breaks-out-at-commercial-egg-farm-near-cokato-minn
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/04/us/michigan-egg-farm-fire-trnd/index.html
- https://resistthemainstream.com/third-biggest-egg-farm-in-us-catches-fire-21-fire-departments-respond/
- [x] Q STUFF
- The End won’t be for everyone (749) https://qalerts.app/?n=749
- NCSWIC https://qalerts.app/?n=4951 ++ 20 posts
- 10-days Darnkess (https://qalerts.app/?n=97) & https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6033 && https://madashel.substack.com/p/darkness-10-days
- [x] Ban TikTok
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/sen-josh-hawley-to-introduce-bill-banning-tiktok-from-us_5007231.html
- [x] CamelToe https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoGMkJlrErW/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc=
