SNAFU-Report 2023-02-01 (Ep. 11) - Deep Fake, US unprepared for war, Chicken ablaze, 2-types of people
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published 18 days ago |

SNAFU-Report 2023-02-01 (Ep. 11) - Deep Fake, US unprepared for war, Chicken ablaze, 2-types of people


- [x] DEEP FAKES

- https://youtu.be/s73_JQj7ROg?t=79

- https://youtu.be/cQ54GDm1eL0?t=21

- https://youtu.be/ReChACIpC-A?t=22

- https://www.stewpeters.com/video/2023/01/damar-hamlin-video-a-deep-fake-new-theories-emerge-after-bizarre-recovery/

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKC_B4pzhTI

- https://ctrlzmag.com/top-10-deepfake-videos/


- [x] WAR FOOTING

- CSIS: Are inventories getting too low? https://www.csis.org/analysis/rebuilding-us-inventories-six-critical-systems

- Pentagon/DOD: Ukraine is draining our stocks: https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/12/05/army-plans-dramatic-ammo-production-boost-as-ukraine-drains-stocks/

- Pentagon seeking wartime powers: https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/10/17/lawmakers-seek-emergency-powers-for-pentagons-ukraine-war-contracting/

- DailyMail: Ukraine makes us vulnerable against China: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11679799/JD-Vance-claims-sending-military-aid-Ukraine-making-vulnerable-against-CHINA.html

- BrigGen Ryder Press Conf: https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3276772/pentagon-press-secretary-air-force-brig-gen-pat-ryder-holds-an-on-camera-press/

- CSIS: Empty Bins in a War Time Environment: https://csis-website-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/2023-01/230119_Jones_Empty_Bins.pdf

- WSJ: Ukraine war depleting our readiness: https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-war-depleting-u-s-ammunition-stockpiles-sparking-pentagon-concern-11661792188

- Endless Arms to Ukraine is hurting US: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/31/endless-arms-flow-to-ukraine-raises-worry-over-u-s-military-readiness-against-china/

- U.S. Fleet Forces Command Commander Adm. Daryl Caudle: https://www.usff.navy.mil/Press-Room/Speeches/Article/3265058/surface-navy-association-national-symposium/

- Merely having NATO tanks does not equal battlefield success - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/29/exclusive-lt-col-daniel-davis-warns-nuclear-war-us-no-plan-ukraine-this-not-video-game/

- UK not ready for war for 10 years - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2023/01/30/british-military-unable-to-protect-the-uk-or-allies-after-years-of-cuts/


- [x] HOW MANY CHICKEN & EGG FIRES DOES IT TAKE?

- https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/100-000-chickens-die-in-fire-at-connecticut-egg-farm/ar-AA16V7Q0

- https://www.foxnews.com/us/minnesota-fire-commercial-egg-farm-likely-leaves-thousands-chickens-dead

- https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rembrandt-farms-iowa-avian-flu-kills-5-million-chickens-fires-workers/

- https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/wright-county-egg-farm-fire/

- https://www.fox9.com/news/massive-fire-breaks-out-at-commercial-egg-farm-near-cokato-minn

- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/04/us/michigan-egg-farm-fire-trnd/index.html

- https://resistthemainstream.com/third-biggest-egg-farm-in-us-catches-fire-21-fire-departments-respond/


- [x] Q STUFF

- The End won’t be for everyone (749) https://qalerts.app/?n=749

- NCSWIC https://qalerts.app/?n=4951 ++ 20 posts

- 10-days Darnkess (https://qalerts.app/?n=97) & https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6033 && https://madashel.substack.com/p/darkness-10-days


- [x] Ban TikTok

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/sen-josh-hawley-to-introduce-bill-banning-tiktok-from-us_5007231.html


- [x] CamelToe https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoGMkJlrErW/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc=

----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia

chinaukrainedeep fakesnafuus warchicken fireegg farm fires

