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Ontario Hospital Internal Documents Show Preparation For Childhood Covid Jab Carnage
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405 views • November 24, 2021
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How COVID-19 vaccines for kids help prevent dangerous new variants
https://archive.md/VJw6y
Scared of needles? Here's what Toronto clinics are doing to make kids' vaccinations more fun
https://archive.md/8bFYi
Vaccine booking to begin Tuesday for children 5 to 11 in London-Middlesex
https://archive.md/zHvCd
Ontario parents start booking COVID shots for kids aged five to 11
https://archive.md/yRFol
First vaccine shots given to kids aged 5 to 11
https://archive.md/mJaBf
More than 24,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked for kids in Ottawa within hours of portal opening
https://archive.md/0dPdY
Official Public Health Data showing a 40% increase in Excess Deaths of the Under 65’s suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines are to blame as Heart Disorders among 15-44-year-olds have soared up to 118% higher than the Five-Year-Average
https://web.archive.org/web/20211123145258/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/23/covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-increase-in-excess-deaths-among-young-adults/
Canadian Whistleblowers Expose 13 Stillborn Deaths in 24 Hours at Lions Gate Hospital Caused by Covid-19 Vaccines
https://web.archive.org/web/20211123220712/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/23/canadian-whistleblowers-expose-13-stillborn-deaths-in-24-hours-at-lions-gate-hospital-caused-by-covid-19-vaccines/
Investigation into spike in newborn baby deaths in Scotland
https://archive.md/0qDCW
Myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in children: Interim guidance
https://www.sickkids.ca/contentassets/50c1bd3c95e74dcf9fa7c9f6fd707bd7/interim-guidance_myocarditis-pericarditis-after-mrna-covid-19-vaccination-in-children.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3KA0ql52rmMVvoBuzUe4j1S2Wa1go_XZPD3m6ZNtD5Q1gYsiTAwmL5c1k
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine
Adverse Event Reporting System
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting
October 26, 2021
https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products
https://web.archive.org/web/20211002192421/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8483988/
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html
https://t.me/kristen_nagle
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
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Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
How COVID-19 vaccines for kids help prevent dangerous new variants
https://archive.md/VJw6y
Scared of needles? Here's what Toronto clinics are doing to make kids' vaccinations more fun
https://archive.md/8bFYi
Vaccine booking to begin Tuesday for children 5 to 11 in London-Middlesex
https://archive.md/zHvCd
Ontario parents start booking COVID shots for kids aged five to 11
https://archive.md/yRFol
First vaccine shots given to kids aged 5 to 11
https://archive.md/mJaBf
More than 24,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked for kids in Ottawa within hours of portal opening
https://archive.md/0dPdY
Official Public Health Data showing a 40% increase in Excess Deaths of the Under 65’s suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines are to blame as Heart Disorders among 15-44-year-olds have soared up to 118% higher than the Five-Year-Average
https://web.archive.org/web/20211123145258/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/23/covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-increase-in-excess-deaths-among-young-adults/
Canadian Whistleblowers Expose 13 Stillborn Deaths in 24 Hours at Lions Gate Hospital Caused by Covid-19 Vaccines
https://web.archive.org/web/20211123220712/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/23/canadian-whistleblowers-expose-13-stillborn-deaths-in-24-hours-at-lions-gate-hospital-caused-by-covid-19-vaccines/
Investigation into spike in newborn baby deaths in Scotland
https://archive.md/0qDCW
Myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in children: Interim guidance
https://www.sickkids.ca/contentassets/50c1bd3c95e74dcf9fa7c9f6fd707bd7/interim-guidance_myocarditis-pericarditis-after-mrna-covid-19-vaccination-in-children.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3KA0ql52rmMVvoBuzUe4j1S2Wa1go_XZPD3m6ZNtD5Q1gYsiTAwmL5c1k
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine
Adverse Event Reporting System
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting
October 26, 2021
https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products
https://web.archive.org/web/20211002192421/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8483988/
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html
https://t.me/kristen_nagle
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