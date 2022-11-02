6 Major Chinese Banks Post 9-Month Earnings, but Profitability Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/502300
Summary：10/31/2022 Six state-owned banks reported a total net profit exceeding 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in the first three quarters of 2022, a small rise from a year earlier. But the bad news is their profitability shrank.