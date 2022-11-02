6 Major Chinese Banks Post 9-Month Earnings, but Profitability Down

https://gnews.org/articles/502300
Summary：10/31/2022 Six state-owned banks reported a total net profit exceeding 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in the first three quarters of 2022, a small rise from a year earlier. But the bad news is their profitability shrank.
