Canada: We want the politicians of this country to do their job & end this genocide

"We want the politicians of this country to do their job and end this genocide."

Canadian healthcare workers have accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of being complicit in genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

"A year later, now we are live-streaming Ghazzawis' worst nightmare, where we and Ghazzawis had faith in international humanitarian law. Instead, we found the Canadian government's complicity," said Dr Ben Thomson, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday at Parliament Hill in Canada.

DEVELOPING: CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

The IDF opened fire on suspects moving toward southern Lebanon, claiming they breached the ceasefire with Hezbollah. Three were reportedly wounded in a drone strike, and Israeli tanks fired into Markaba, according to reports.

The IDF says it is actively enforcing ceasefire violations. Developing story.