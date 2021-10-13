A 16 Years Australian Veteran of the Police Force Has Resigned & Slammed Heavy-Handed Lockdown Enforcement

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10/10/2021 A 16 years Australian veteran of the police force has resigned and slammed heavy-handed lockdown enforcement. CEO of Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness Nick Adams: The types of policies that based out of fear such as long-time lockdown might spread all over the world, what has been happening in Australia is a warning for everyone across the world.