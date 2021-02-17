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What Is Race Realism?
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100 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains why it is vital to understand the truth about race: that it is a biological fact and that races are not the same. Denying the reality of race and insisting that all groups are equivalent makes it impossible to understand race relations in the United States. It also undermines any resistance to the massive Third-World immigration that is radically changing the West.
First posted to YouTube on January 23, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on January 23, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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