265-gallon Rain System w/ UV+ Purification Pak
MJTank
Published 9 days ago

Installing a Bushman 265-gallon rain tank plus all the trimmings to opt for better-than-tapwater purity. Links below. Happy Halloween!

Ask me about my #solutions Let's talk about rain. [email protected]

startpage.com
tank-depot.com
rainwatermanagement.com

Music credits: Papá Soy Una Zombi, by Los Tiki Phantoms.
Linktr.ee/MJTank108

