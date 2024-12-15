Ο Μοναχός της Παραφροσύνης, Ευφρόσυνος Σαββαΐτης, in Greek

Μετά την μεγάλη απήχηση που είχε στους ομογενείς, κυρίως της Αμερικής, το βίντεο The Monk of Insanity, ομάδα πολύ καλών και πιστών φίλων από την Μελβούρνη της Αυστραλίας ανέλαβε με πολύ μεγάλη χαρά την μεταγλώτιση στην ελληνική γλώσσα, αλλά και την προώθηση του έργου αυτού στις ελληνικές κοινότητες όλης της Αυστραλίας. Ευχαριστούμε πολύ για τον κόπο σας.

After the great popularity of the video The Monk of Insanity among the expatriates, mainly in America, a group of very good and loyal friends from Melbourne, in Australia, took great pleasure in translating it into Greek and promoting it in the Greek communities all over Australia.

Thank you very much for your effort.