🏁 May 14, 2020: Conspiracy Theorists Burn 5G Towers, Claiming Link To COVID-19.
The Gateway Beast
Some conspiracy theorists are falsely linking 5G, the fifth generation of wireless mobile technology, to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Jeff Semple looks at what started this hoax, how it spread like wildfire on social media and how it ignited attacks on cellphone towers.

Persecution Live Blogger : https://persecution-live.org/ Persecution Live RSS : https://persecution-live.org/feed

conspiracy theorists5g towerscovid-19

