© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House Works With Facebook & Twitter To "TACKLE ANTI-VAXERS" (Big Surprise) - German parliament ratifies Agenda ID2020 and Bill Gates’ “vaccination package” - CRAZY Texas Power Bills!!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • February 20, 2021
White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers
https://www.jpost.com/international/white-house-working-with-facebook-and-twitter-to-tackle-anti-vaxxers-659546
German parliament ratifies Agenda ID2020 and Bill Gates’ “vaccination package” for global depopulation
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-14-germany-ratifies-agenda-id2020-bill-gates-vaccination.html
Israel To Allow "Green Pass"-Holders Only To Access Public Spaces
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-allow-green-pass-holders-only-access-public-spaces
Chinese fighters buzz Taiwan's air zone as it appoints new defence minister
https://news.trust.org/item/20210219100552-nm4rb
US develops hypersonic missiles in race with China travel one mile per second
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoOZkbhORXw
San Diego Live Web Cam (All cameras on a switched feed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lru-0DbrHHU
Israel-Hezbollah war will cause Lebanon to shiver; Biden calls Netanyahu - TV7 Israel News 18.02.21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VfhtplnrV0
Toppy stock markets spark more "bubble" chatter
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-stocks-bubbles/toppy-stock-markets-spark-more-bubble-chatter-idUSKBN2AJ1IL
Texans that Never Lost Power Face Financial Ruin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOaeMlUvuGA
Texas power consumers to pay the price of winter storm
https://news.yahoo.com/texas-power-consumers-pay-price-061234304.html
Empty Shelves & Long Lines Outside Stores As Texas Runs Out of Food Amid Deadly Cold Snap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olLM6euPRBo
Bette Midler: Texas freeze may be 'payback' for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing 'that #Joe won'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bette-midler-texas-freeze-may-be-payback-for-cruz-cornyn-not-recognizing-that-joe-won/ar-BB1dLV9h?ocid=msedgdhp
Planned Power Grid Takedown
https://iconnectfx.com/view/531eadbf-b472-eb11-9979-00505682f257
BITCOINSKI Russia could become first country to make entire currency DIGITAL as cryptocurrency booms
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2362406/russia-currency-digital-ruble/
Mysterious Apophis Asteroid Will Pass By and Be Visible from Earth This Weekend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wijxs7VhziY
Apophis (also known as Apep) is the Great Serpent
https://www.ancient.eu/Apophis/
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts storm-weary central US
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/magnitude-4-2-earthquake-jolts-storm-weary-central-us/903648
_______________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.jpost.com/international/white-house-working-with-facebook-and-twitter-to-tackle-anti-vaxxers-659546
German parliament ratifies Agenda ID2020 and Bill Gates’ “vaccination package” for global depopulation
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-14-germany-ratifies-agenda-id2020-bill-gates-vaccination.html
Israel To Allow "Green Pass"-Holders Only To Access Public Spaces
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-allow-green-pass-holders-only-access-public-spaces
Chinese fighters buzz Taiwan's air zone as it appoints new defence minister
https://news.trust.org/item/20210219100552-nm4rb
US develops hypersonic missiles in race with China travel one mile per second
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoOZkbhORXw
San Diego Live Web Cam (All cameras on a switched feed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lru-0DbrHHU
Israel-Hezbollah war will cause Lebanon to shiver; Biden calls Netanyahu - TV7 Israel News 18.02.21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VfhtplnrV0
Toppy stock markets spark more "bubble" chatter
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-stocks-bubbles/toppy-stock-markets-spark-more-bubble-chatter-idUSKBN2AJ1IL
Texans that Never Lost Power Face Financial Ruin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOaeMlUvuGA
Texas power consumers to pay the price of winter storm
https://news.yahoo.com/texas-power-consumers-pay-price-061234304.html
Empty Shelves & Long Lines Outside Stores As Texas Runs Out of Food Amid Deadly Cold Snap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olLM6euPRBo
Bette Midler: Texas freeze may be 'payback' for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing 'that #Joe won'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bette-midler-texas-freeze-may-be-payback-for-cruz-cornyn-not-recognizing-that-joe-won/ar-BB1dLV9h?ocid=msedgdhp
Planned Power Grid Takedown
https://iconnectfx.com/view/531eadbf-b472-eb11-9979-00505682f257
BITCOINSKI Russia could become first country to make entire currency DIGITAL as cryptocurrency booms
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2362406/russia-currency-digital-ruble/
Mysterious Apophis Asteroid Will Pass By and Be Visible from Earth This Weekend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wijxs7VhziY
Apophis (also known as Apep) is the Great Serpent
https://www.ancient.eu/Apophis/
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts storm-weary central US
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/magnitude-4-2-earthquake-jolts-storm-weary-central-us/903648
_______________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.