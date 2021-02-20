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White House Works With Facebook & Twitter To "TACKLE ANTI-VAXERS" (Big Surprise) - German parliament ratifies Agenda ID2020 and Bill Gates’ “vaccination package” - CRAZY Texas Power Bills!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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176 views • February 20, 2021
White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers
https://www.jpost.com/international/white-house-working-with-facebook-and-twitter-to-tackle-anti-vaxxers-659546

German parliament ratifies Agenda ID2020 and Bill Gates’ “vaccination package” for global depopulation
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-14-germany-ratifies-agenda-id2020-bill-gates-vaccination.html

Israel To Allow "Green Pass"-Holders Only To Access Public Spaces
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-allow-green-pass-holders-only-access-public-spaces

Chinese fighters buzz Taiwan's air zone as it appoints new defence minister
https://news.trust.org/item/20210219100552-nm4rb

US develops hypersonic missiles in race with China travel one mile per second
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoOZkbhORXw

San Diego Live Web Cam (All cameras on a switched feed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lru-0DbrHHU

Israel-Hezbollah war will cause Lebanon to shiver; Biden calls Netanyahu - TV7 Israel News 18.02.21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VfhtplnrV0

Toppy stock markets spark more "bubble" chatter
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-stocks-bubbles/toppy-stock-markets-spark-more-bubble-chatter-idUSKBN2AJ1IL

Texans that Never Lost Power Face Financial Ruin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOaeMlUvuGA

Texas power consumers to pay the price of winter storm
https://news.yahoo.com/texas-power-consumers-pay-price-061234304.html

Empty Shelves & Long Lines Outside Stores As Texas Runs Out of Food Amid Deadly Cold Snap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olLM6euPRBo

Bette Midler: Texas freeze may be 'payback' for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing 'that #Joe won'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bette-midler-texas-freeze-may-be-payback-for-cruz-cornyn-not-recognizing-that-joe-won/ar-BB1dLV9h?ocid=msedgdhp

Planned Power Grid Takedown
https://iconnectfx.com/view/531eadbf-b472-eb11-9979-00505682f257

BITCOINSKI Russia could become first country to make entire currency DIGITAL as cryptocurrency booms
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2362406/russia-currency-digital-ruble/

Mysterious Apophis Asteroid Will Pass By and Be Visible from Earth This Weekend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wijxs7VhziY

Apophis (also known as Apep) is the Great Serpent
https://www.ancient.eu/Apophis/

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts storm-weary central US
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/magnitude-4-2-earthquake-jolts-storm-weary-central-us/903648
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