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DR. RAND PAUL - MASKS are ALL ABOUT SUBMISSION
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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854 views • February 27, 2021
DR. RAND PAUL - MASKS are ALL ABOUT SUBMISSION

Cloth / Fabric Masks are Useless - Only Specialized M95 Masks which are designed for Medical use are appropriate. Otherwise Full Face protection is required because the Virus is able to enter ones body through the Nose / Mouth and Eyes - this is why you see Health Care Workers wearing Full Face Covering ( Shields , Goggles, Nose & Mouth Protection) The Only Proper Way to protect oneself from the Virus entering your Body.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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healthcdcdeathvaccinerand paulbidenwhosafetyemergencydoctorvirushospitalfauciworld health organizationmaskscorona virusn95covidfabric masks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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