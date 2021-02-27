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DR. RAND PAUL - MASKS are ALL ABOUT SUBMISSION
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854 views • February 27, 2021
DR. RAND PAUL - MASKS are ALL ABOUT SUBMISSION
Cloth / Fabric Masks are Useless - Only Specialized M95 Masks which are designed for Medical use are appropriate. Otherwise Full Face protection is required because the Virus is able to enter ones body through the Nose / Mouth and Eyes - this is why you see Health Care Workers wearing Full Face Covering ( Shields , Goggles, Nose & Mouth Protection) The Only Proper Way to protect oneself from the Virus entering your Body.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
Cloth / Fabric Masks are Useless - Only Specialized M95 Masks which are designed for Medical use are appropriate. Otherwise Full Face protection is required because the Virus is able to enter ones body through the Nose / Mouth and Eyes - this is why you see Health Care Workers wearing Full Face Covering ( Shields , Goggles, Nose & Mouth Protection) The Only Proper Way to protect oneself from the Virus entering your Body.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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