DR. RAND PAUL - MASKS are ALL ABOUT SUBMISSION



Cloth / Fabric Masks are Useless - Only Specialized M95 Masks which are designed for Medical use are appropriate. Otherwise Full Face protection is required because the Virus is able to enter ones body through the Nose / Mouth and Eyes - this is why you see Health Care Workers wearing Full Face Covering ( Shields , Goggles, Nose & Mouth Protection) The Only Proper Way to protect oneself from the Virus entering your Body.



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