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Preventing COVID-19 - Dr. Pierre Kory Pushes for Approval of Ivermectin Treatment For Covid-19
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112 views • January 24, 2021
Dr. Kory and his group of doctors/researchers have discovered the cure for Wuhan. Be prepared for the upcoming mass suicides of the doctor and his group.
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