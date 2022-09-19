Situation Update, Sep 19, 2022 - Giant homeless encampments set to explode across U.S.

0:00 Collapse

Bill Petty





- Worsening #inflation in food, energy and housing will lead to mass #homelessness

- Encampments are already growing in major US cities like LA, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more

- They are rife with #addiction , mental illness, trafficking and theft

- Organized Retail Criminals (ORCs) are devastating US retail stores in these cities

- Also known as "organized looting mobs" - they are rapidly increasing in number

- ORCs increasingly commit #violence against store employees, while destroying property

- More retailers will shut down as the chaos spreads

- When the ORCs run out of retailers, they will begin raiding PRIVATE HOMES

- Those who live near cities or suburbs will literally be battling ORCs.

- Illinois lawmakers have made it IMPOSSIBLE for police to evict squatters







