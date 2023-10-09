Create New Account
Hamas: The moving of American aircraft carrier to Israel does not scare us
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Palestinian fighters from the Hamas group warned America over the removal of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier group to supports Israel after Hamas' success in operating into the occupied territory in southern Israel. Moving the aircraft carrier does not scare us and the Biden administration must understand the consequences of this move, said Hamas spokesman.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
hamasuss gerald r fordaircraft carrier group

