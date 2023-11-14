DECLASSIFIED - Recently released by Iranian National TV called "Flagship", for the first time, we can see the 385 loitering munition destroying a US MQ-1 UAV

DECLASSIFIED: In the documentary that was recently released by Iranian National TV called "Flagship," for the first time, we can see the 385 loitering munition destroying an American MQ-1 UAV.
Adding:
General Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force: 'We do not hide the fact the we aid the resistance and we help the resistance in a way so that they can build and operate these drones themselves and we will help them in every field as much as we can, just like we did before, and we will continue to do so'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.