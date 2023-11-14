Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DECLASSIFIED - Recently released by Iranian National TV called "Flagship", for the first time, we can see the 385 loitering munition destroying a US MQ-1 UAV
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

DECLASSIFIED: In the documentary that was recently released by Iranian National TV called "Flagship," for the first time, we can see the 385 loitering munition destroying an American MQ-1 UAV.

Adding:

General Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force: 'We do not hide the fact the we aid the resistance and we help the resistance in a way so that they can build and operate these drones themselves and we will help them in every field as much as we can, just like we did before, and we will continue to do so'


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket