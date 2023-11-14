DECLASSIFIED - Recently released by Iranian National TV called "Flagship", for the first time, we can see the 385 loitering munition destroying a US MQ-1 UAV

DECLASSIFIED: In the documentary that was recently released by Iranian National TV called "Flagship," for the first time, we can see the 385 loitering munition destroying an American MQ-1 UAV.

General Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force: 'We do not hide the fact the we aid the resistance and we help the resistance in a way so that they can build and operate these drones themselves and we will help them in every field as much as we can, just like we did before, and we will continue to do so'





