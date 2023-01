The Spike Protein Myth || Dr Tom Cowan & Dr Stefano Scoglio

Show us the spike protein!

Dr Cowan interviews Stefano Scoglio, PhD, who has done extensive research into the question of "can mRNA injections result in the production of spike proteins in your body?" As you will see, the answer is a resounding no - although these injections are far from safe...

So, not only the COVID virus has never been isolated, spike proteins have also never been found in vaccinated people who are supposedly manufacturing them through mRNA technology. The only way researchers have claimed to have identified spike proteins in people is through fraudulent antibody tests (antibodies have been shown to be non-specific).

* Source: Dr Thomas Cowan - https://drtomcowan.com/

* The Invented Pandemic by Dr Stefano Scoglio - https://free2shine.net/downloads/THE-INVENTED-PANDEMIC-StefanoScoglio.pdf



* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

