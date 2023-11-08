Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231105 - Idolatry Within Last Days Christianity
JD Farag


Nov 5, 2023


Pastor JD explains how idolatry, while not the usual suspects, now has a pronounced presence within Christianity in these last days.


Transcript available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyszaDN6cTR2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=

christianchristianityprophecyend timeslast daysprophecy updateidolatryjd farag

