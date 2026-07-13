JFK: US ISRAEL MERGER = END OF AMERICA

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Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show, I interview Presidents Kennedy and Washington on the US Israeli merger which Congress wants to do this week. They say this will be the end of America as a free nation, and we will all become slaves. This must be stopped or we will forever lose America! Please contact your Congressional Representatives at (202) 225 3121 (M-F business hours) and urge them to VETO this merger (in Section 218 of the House bill, and section 1217 of the Senate bill) . We American fought for our freedoms in 1771 and we must fight for them now or we will all become slaves! www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com