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JFK: US ISRAEL MERGER = END OF AMERICA
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
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Hello Friends!  On this OTW Radio show, I interview Presidents Kennedy and Washington on the US Israeli merger which Congress wants to do this week.  They say this will be the end of America as a free nation, and we will all become slaves.  This must be stopped or we will forever lose America!  Please contact your Congressional Representatives at (202) 225 3121 (M-F business hours) and urge them to VETO this merger (in Section 218 of the House bill, and section 1217 of the Senate bill) .  We American fought for our freedoms in 1771 and we must fight for them now or we will all become slaves!  www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com 

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freedomconstitutionkennedy freedom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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