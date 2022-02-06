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Golden Corral Buffet Brawl over a steak? LOL
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24 views • February 06, 2022
Police are investigating a massive brawl that broke out inside a Bensalem, Pennsylvania, buffet Friday evening. Customer Alexis Rios said the fight was started by a steak-related misunderstanding, according to WPVI-TV. The customer in front of Rios was reportedly upset because his well-done steak was taking longer to prepare than Rios’ rare steak.
This brawl was with all minorities ... its funny how the MSM reports on it.. My commentary is TOP NOTCH.... GRADE A STEAK ..
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This brawl was with all minorities ... its funny how the MSM reports on it.. My commentary is TOP NOTCH.... GRADE A STEAK ..
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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