Thunderbird Medicine - Earthflight, Wolf Totem, The Hu

This video is going to be featured on the new homepage for my website www.birdclanmessenger.com where I share teachings from the Ancestors and weekly articles about the geopolitical battles and spiritual warfare that we're going through. Hope you'll come visit.



This MemeTastic Medicine show is just a mashup of stunning video from the BBC's Earthflight series that another creator used in a video for Xavier Rudd's beautiful song, Spirit Bird. If you haven't seen that, you should check it out on YouTube. Music is by the Mongolian band, the Hu's song Wolf Totem - which really seems to be stuck in my head a lot lately. Very root based energy. Red quadrant of the Medicine Wheel which is where we are. Very war like and powerful, and that's what we all need at this time.



I make no claim to the images/video or music and am using these materials for educational purposes. These media together tell the story of this time in history. A'ho.



Thank you for watching.