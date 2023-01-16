President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic openly spoke about what's happening in Ukraine:
- “Washington and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia with the help of Ukraine. What is unclear here?”
◾️Joe Biden's policies are turned traditional US allies against their narrative and decisions.
