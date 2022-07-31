New 7.0 Terahertz Wand with Quartz Crystal and Quantum Scaler Technology

https://usamedbed.com/terahertz-wand/ New 7.0 Terahertx Wand NOW IN STOCK $495 - order by phone 858-652-1259 or email for an online order link at [email protected] -

Save money and get free shipping in USA.

We do have a discount code that will save another $25 on the $495 price bringing it to $470. We still sell 750 watt wands for $350 with discount are $330 too plus the professional version Terahertz Wands which range from $1,800 to $2,200. The new 7.0 Terahertz Wand is an upgrade from the $350 dollar 750 watt wands which are also fantastic and do a great job. The 7.0 is a bit more powerful and reduces the amount of time needed to achieve desired effects with the terahertz wand use.





Terahertz Wand History American Scientists discovered a frequency that matches the vibration frequency of human cells which are Terahertz Waves. Terahertz frequency resonates the same frequency as normal human cells, generating millions of vibrations per second. THz waves were formally named in the late 1980s, before which time they were collectively referred to as FAR infrared ray and have become a major focus in the field of life sciences.

Terahertz waves sit in between FAR infrared and microwaves in the frequency spectrum. What does a Terahertz Wand do for the body?

Terahertz Technology Resonates with our cells thus activating healthy and dormant cells. Eliminates bad, mutated and free radical cells in the process. Quantum Technology Generates scaler energy that energizes our cells, balances bodily systems, strengthens the body, produces healing energy and penetrates deeper into vital organs.

Optical Quartz Technology It amplifies the energy generated from the device, creating a more powerful result. Mimics 1/40th of the suns UV energy.

It strengthens the auric fields within the body. What are the benefits of a Terahertz Wand? Terahertz Frequency Wand Benefits 1. Eliminates unhealthy cells Terahertz frequency resonates and activates healthy cells * All unhealthy abnormal and bad cells will be eliminated and absorbed * Activates Inert Cells - Activates dormant STEM CELLS 2. Terahertz frequency will absorb and activate cells with moderate temperature and eliminate dormant cells 3. Increases Self Healing ability in the body Terahertz frequency induces and strengthens DNA and organic molecules and resonates with our cells and thus enhances self repair 4 Clears meridian and lymph points 5. Activates Dormant stem cells in the bone marrow Terahertz frequency together with quantum energy can penetrate deeper into the bone marrows, activate dormant stem cells thus creating brand new organs and tissues in the body 6. Improve Microcirculation Terahertz frequency dilates blood vessels, reduce blood flow resistance and viscosity 7. Regulating Glands Regulate endocrine glands and protect our organs, Endocrine glands send out hormones in the body normalizing the bodily system in the body. 8. Removes Body Humidity Clears unhealthy body moisture and fats. Balances body’s immunity systems. 9. Best for Various Types of Inflammation Inflammation, pain, Rhinitis, Pharyngitis, gastritis, ayrecological, inflammation, prostatitis, 10. Helps mitigate and remove pain and discomfort in the body Shoulder and neck pain, joint pain, lower back pain, headache, dysmenorrhea, sciatica and other types of discomfort. 11. Removes various blockages in the body Meridian blockages, lymphatic blockage, varicose veins, weight loss, diabetes and high blood pressure. 12. Great for Skin Beautification The Terahertz wand has show to be helpful with removing acne, acne scars, blemishes, anti aging, beauty, moles, various skin diseases and more.

Terahertz wands are not medical devices and are a health and wellness device. Do not substitute the wands for getting professional medical advice for any health condition. We do not make any claims that these can treat or cure any disease.

See client's testimonials at https://terahertzwands.com For more information on the terahertz wand blowers, devices and other light frequency based technology products visit our website at https://usamedbed.com



We sell a lot of Tesla based technology, plasma energy water, plasma energy devices and much more! Visit our website for more information on pro model terahertz wands the new 7.0 wand and more. https://usamedbed.com (858) 652-1259 [email protected] -