© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REMEMBER! 50 years ago - The Bloody Sunday.
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • January 30, 2022
14 civilians were killed by the British Army's Parachute Regiment during a peaceful anti-internment, civil rights march on the streets of Derry on 30 January 1972. On that day, Brits shot dead 13 unarmed civilians and wounded many more, one of whom died later, at a march attended by thousands of people. The British government immediately began an international campaign of lies and cover-up to shield its political and military leaders from their responsibility for the Bloody Sunday massacre. Bloody Sunday has become synonymous with the darkest period of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Nobody has ever been convicted of the killings.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.