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Cowsills - Ed Sullivan TV Show - (Complete - 1968) - Bubblerock - HD
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587 views • August 04, 2020
Here is a Bubblerock video I put together
of The Cowsills first TV appearance
from The Ed Sullivan Show - 1968
This is truly a great live performance
of a medley of their hits.
I remastered the video and audio and added some cool pics.
I hope you enjoy it !!!
Come and subscribe and check out my other Cowsills
and various retro music pop acts form the 50s , 60s & 70s
at my Bubblerock Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Over 800 videos.
The're Outofsite !!!
We Can Fly !!!
Peace ,
Dan
of The Cowsills first TV appearance
from The Ed Sullivan Show - 1968
This is truly a great live performance
of a medley of their hits.
I remastered the video and audio and added some cool pics.
I hope you enjoy it !!!
Come and subscribe and check out my other Cowsills
and various retro music pop acts form the 50s , 60s & 70s
at my Bubblerock Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Over 800 videos.
The're Outofsite !!!
We Can Fly !!!
Peace ,
Dan
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