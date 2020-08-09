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Mossberg 20 gauge introduction
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30 views • August 09, 2020
My Number One recommendation for home, family and neighborhood defense is a 20-gauge pump--action shotgun. Here I review one that I trust with our lives.
Shotguns are not magical. They only hit what they are aimed at. They do not impose super powers on the shooters. But they are the best choice for many defensive purposes.
Here is an introduction to a good one, and how to work it.
Shotguns are not magical. They only hit what they are aimed at. They do not impose super powers on the shooters. But they are the best choice for many defensive purposes.
Here is an introduction to a good one, and how to work it.
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