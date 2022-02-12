Cosmic Update VLOG | Jan 18th, 2022

This is an excerpt of our 1/18/22 Patreon Hang-Out presentation.

Topics covered:

-The opening of the 16, 17, 18th “dimensional” Earth portals in early January. “Dimensional” is in quotes because these are not dimensions like 1D-12D.

-These access the field of dark matter in a way we had not before.

-We began exploring what the dark matter field is.

-Archetypes and what archetype are the new children bringing through.

-The Wings of Asclepius, the healer archetype which had been damaged, and the significance of re-attaching those wings through the dark matter field to our light body.

-If you’d like to do the meditation, re-attaching the wings of Asclepius, join Patreon as a tier 3 member and gain immediate access to all the previously posted material since November 2021.



Patreon live hang-out meetings are on the 3rd Tuesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The recordings are available within 24 hours if you can’t make it live.

www.patreon.com/moonorosone

www. moonoros.one