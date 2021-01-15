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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 15, 2021 MIRROR
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280 views • January 15, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
The CDC releasing shocking data of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine showing that reported deaths per dose are now running at 85 times per dose of the flu vaccine, that according to former NY Times reporter Alex Berenson, a 32-year old female doctor became paralyzed after taking the Pfizer vaccine, Professor Chris Shaw says the Moderna vaccine "is a vast experiment that should have been done in the lab with animals ,and now it’s being done on people,’ Dr. Simone Gold wants to remind you that the Covid survival rate for ages 50-69 is 99.5%, on “Corona Crazy”, Charles Barkley says NBA and NFL players should jump the line and get vaccine shots because they pay more taxes than normal people, and a leaked video reveals that Twitter has a "much bigger’ plan than to ban just President Trump.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-15-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
The CDC releasing shocking data of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine showing that reported deaths per dose are now running at 85 times per dose of the flu vaccine, that according to former NY Times reporter Alex Berenson, a 32-year old female doctor became paralyzed after taking the Pfizer vaccine, Professor Chris Shaw says the Moderna vaccine "is a vast experiment that should have been done in the lab with animals ,and now it’s being done on people,’ Dr. Simone Gold wants to remind you that the Covid survival rate for ages 50-69 is 99.5%, on “Corona Crazy”, Charles Barkley says NBA and NFL players should jump the line and get vaccine shots because they pay more taxes than normal people, and a leaked video reveals that Twitter has a "much bigger’ plan than to ban just President Trump.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-15-2021
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