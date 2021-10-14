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16YR OLD BOY DIES DURING ZOOM MATH CLASS AFTER PFIZER JAB. IT WILL KILL YOUR KIDS, COUNT ON IT.
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122 views • October 14, 2021
Source: Tim Truth. How many kids will die before parents figure this out. If you liked this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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