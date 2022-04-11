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My message to the vaccinated
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1077 views • April 11, 2022
Henna Maria, April 10, 2022
The media wants to paint a picture, that there is an insurmountable difference between us unvaccinated and vaccinated people, and that we are not only different, but that we are enemies and a danger to one another. I cannot accept that.
This is my message to you, my vaccinated friends.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community/
My Blog - https://blog.hennamaria.community/
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
The media wants to paint a picture, that there is an insurmountable difference between us unvaccinated and vaccinated people, and that we are not only different, but that we are enemies and a danger to one another. I cannot accept that.
This is my message to you, my vaccinated friends.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community/
My Blog - https://blog.hennamaria.community/
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
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