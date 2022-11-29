Elon is team Trump & White Hats. Have faith! K$H- Sat Link free Wi-Fi for the World.

Good time to bring this gem back…

Don’t forget that Elon Musk was/is the Department of Defenses Biggest contractor. Meaning…. The government paid no one more money than they did Elon Musk.

Elons purchase of Twitter was essentially from money acquired through military spending, all done under the Trump administration. 😎

The more time goes on, the more it appears that not only has Musk been deploying satellites capable of providing Internet to the world, even during a disaster, or say… a telecom blackout…. He’s also been working with the most secretive and “strategically important” intelligence agencies in America.

Elon is team Trump & White hats.

Have faith!