Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Battle Ready with Ret. Col. Michael McCalister
channel image
Blue Water Healthy Living
3 Subscribers
8 views
Published Monday

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Eileen Tesch speaks with Ret. Col. Michael McCalister about his over thirty year career in the military and his nonprofit, Guardians of the Republic Inc. Col. McCalister explains it was started to give people a place to get information and for those who have a serious interest in the future of this country.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
americaunited stateseileen teschliving exponentiallyret col michael mccalisterguardians of the republic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket