Battle Ready with Ret. Col. Michael McCalister

Eileen Tesch speaks with Ret. Col. Michael McCalister about his over thirty year career in the military and his nonprofit, Guardians of the Republic Inc. Col. McCalister explains it was started to give people a place to get information and for those who have a serious interest in the future of this country.
