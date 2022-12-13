Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls For Grand Jury to Investigate COVID "VAX" related injuries!

(Dec. 13, 2022) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: “Today I’m announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.





“We anticipate that we will get the approval for that, that will be something that will be impaneled most likely in the Tampa Bay area and that will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability for those who committed misconduct.”





Gateway Pundit Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/developing-governor-desantis-calls-grand-jury-investigate-covid-vaccine-related-injuries-video/