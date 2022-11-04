NLP Coaching on Australia National TV!

20 views • November 04, 2022

To know more about NLP and Tad James Co, visit these websites:

About NLP, NLP Trainings, NLP Coaching and its effects on people's lives.

A short 7 minutes TV interview - direct broadcast on 9 AM David and Kim Show on Channel Ten in Australia.

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