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DR. FAUCISTEIN WORKED TO DELIBERATELY RELEASE COVID-19 UPON THE WORLD
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130 views • May 09, 2021
It was not an accident. The Cure is the kill. Don't take the Shit Shot
Doctor does not want vaccinated patients in his office: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Doctor does not want vaccinated patients in his office part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wt2iltMVuPTK/
Source: Banned Video via Jim Crenshaw
Doctor does not want vaccinated patients in his office: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Doctor does not want vaccinated patients in his office part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wt2iltMVuPTK/
Source: Banned Video via Jim Crenshaw
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