THE CALL OF GOD ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-FEB 9 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter and His Brother Andrew Were the First That Jesus Called to Follow Him and Be Disciples. Peter Became a Part of Jesus' Inner Circle: Privy to Witness the Transfiguration; Jairus' Daughter Raised from the Dead;and Jesus' Anguish in Gethsemane. But Peter Was Notably Brash, Outspoken, Proud. Not Until He Was Broken by the Cock's Crowing Did He Learn What He Needed to Know. Because Jesus Calling Him Again and Again; Just Like He's Done for Preacher; Just Like He Does for Us.