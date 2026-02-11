BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DEATH JABS KILLED TV STAR
ChestyP
ChestyP
82 followers
Follow
367 views • 5 days ago

### James Van Der Beek: Timeline (Most Recent to Oldest)


#### **February 11, 2026**

**James Van Der Beek Dead at 48**

James Van Der Beek has died following a battle with colorectal cancer. The father of six, known for his starring role in 'Dawson's Creek,' was 48 years old.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=8ao4HI0Efs4


#### **November 25, 2025**

**James Van Der Beek's Wife Says He's "Bouncing Back" Amid Cancer Battle | E! News**

After James Van Der Beek shared a message on Instagram Nov. 24, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek shared her thoughts on how he is doing amid his battle with colorectal cancer. #enews #jamesvanderbeek #dawsonscreek

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=50_VKhKA8ik


#### **December 10, 2014**

**James Van Der Beek**

According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself and your family against the flu is to get vaccinated. To honor National Influenza Vaccination Week (everybody's favorite holiday), I’m helping to raise awareness about flu facts and vaccination options. I even made a little video to promote flu facts over flu fiction.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7aW45t07MKo

https://www.facebookDOTcom/VanDerJames/posts/854402491248603


*(From Image ID: 0 - James Van Der Beek's post: "According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself and your family against the flu is to get vaccinated... I even made a little video https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7aW45t07MKo to promote flu facts over flu fiction.")*


#### **September 16, 2014**

**Doctor Peter Lechman gives us the flu facts**

Flu season is coming and Doctor Peter Lechman along with actor James Van Der Beek are separating the facts from the fiction.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=dCi6IXspY7Q


#### **September 15, 2014 · 10:00 AM**

**Celeb Intel @CelebIntelUSA**

Dawson's Creek actor @vanderjames stars in Just the Flu Facts video for AstraZeneca (@InsistOnTheMist_).

https://x.com/CelebIntelUSA/status/511560183965691904


*(From Image ID: 1 - Celeb Intel post: "Dawson's Creek actor @vanderjames stars in Just the Flu Facts video for AstraZeneca (@InsistOnTheMist_) - [Image: A woman in a white coat administering a nasal spray vaccine (FluMist) to James Van Der Beek, who is smiling]. As parents of three young children, my wife and I do everything we can to keep our family healthy... I encourage all individuals and parents to talk to their healthcare provider about which flu vaccine is right for themselves and their family.")*

Keywords
astrazenecajames van der beekjames van der beek deadjames van der beek has diedflumist nasal spray vaccine
