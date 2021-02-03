Supernatural message about keys to be handed out

Get all excited Bride of Christ because you're God is about to give you the Keys to the Kingdom of God.Great power and authority is at the door and God is about to give you the key to open doors and close doors.The last Harvest is soon to commence and will last right up until the Rapture and then D N will take place.Great love in the MASTER.I turned on YouTube and there was a video titled:I SAW THE BRIDE OF CHRIST WITH KEYS IN HER HAND.As it turns out it is the same message the Lord gave me for you.Click here is you want to view the video:Great great love in the Master,Ranger