First confirmed footage of American kamikaze drone LUCAS during Operation "Epic Fury" against a target of the pro-Iranian "Popular Mobilization Forces" in the Mahmour in Iraq.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first confirmed footage of the use of the American kamikaze drone LUCAS during Operation "Epic Fury" against a target of the pro-Iranian "Popular Mobilization Forces" in the Mahmour area of the Nineveh province in Iraq.
Adding:
Already, 18 commercial ships have been hit while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.