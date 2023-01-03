Why the Fed Will Chicken Out on Inflation | Brien Lundin

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, discusses the end-of-year issue, which includes a review of financial events, transcripts from the 2022 New Orleans Investment Conference (NOIC), and other high-value exclusive content.

In this episode, Lundin also shares his insights regarding the implications of future Federal Reserve policies, the influence Wall Street traders have in financial markets, and the future of the gold and silver markets. For Lundin, in 2023, the US economic scenario will consist of relatively high inflation—between 4 and 6 percent—and easy-money policies issued by the Fed. Lundin foresees financial trends will be bearish for stocks and bonds and bullish for precious metals.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-fed-chicken-out-inflation/

