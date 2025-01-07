Guest Speaker: Mark Kilner - Luke 8:4-15 Parable of the Sower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guest Speaker Mark Kilner shares out of Luke 8:4-15 on the Parable of the Sower.
We look at the four types of soils which represents the condition of peoples hearts.
What type of soil condition is your heart.
May we all have good soil or a receptive heart to the Word of God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au