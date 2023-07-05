Sound of Freedom: New Film Exposes the Dark Truths of Human Trafficking



Tony Robbins

Jun 30, 2023 The Tony Robbins Podcast

In this critical conversation, Tony sits down with his dear friend Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing victims of child sex trafficking, and Jordan Harmon, co-founder of faith-inspired production company Angel Studios. The three delve deep into their powerful new film “Sound of Freedom” (opening this July 4th). This extraordinary film – on which Tony is one of the Executive Producers – depicts the true story of Tim Ballard (played by actor Jim Caviezel), a Federal Agent who quits his job with the Department of Homeland Security to start his own independent team of child rescuers. Watch as Tim shares firsthand accounts of the harrowing experiences faced by victims of human trafficking and the relentless dedication of those fighting to dismantle these dark criminal networks, which continue to enslave millions of children globally each year. Tony, Tim and Jordan discuss the crucial role “Sound of Freedom” will play in raising awareness about this global epidemic, and how YOU can join this fight to end child trafficking. “Sound of Freedom” is out in theaters on July 4th! To get your tickets, visit: Angel.com/freedom About the Film: “Sound of Freedom” is an action thriller starring Jim Caviezel and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, the film tells the incredible true story of Tim Ballard, a US federal agent who, after rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.