😭James Rink has Died - Are Super Soldiers Real? - Super Soldier Talk, video from Sept 27, 2025, his last Event short promo - "I'm running out of time here"

Sadly, James Rink (aka James Ring) passed away from illness, yesterday November 30, 2025 around noon, PST. He was 45 years old.

Video from September 27, 2025, promo for his last Event in October. (one of his last short videos) (older photo in Thumbnail)

James Rink's, video description: Please join us in Orlando, FL, this October 8-1 2, 2025 for the Super Soldier Activation Conference! Register Now! https://supersoldiercon.com



James died from liver and congested heart failure, issues & possibly thyroid too, since his later photos look like his thyroid was swollen. Graves disease was also diagnosed said by James.

I'm glad that I have my memory of when I had the pleasure to meet and talk with him personally at the 5DEvent in Vegas where he was one of the keynote speakers, in November 2021. He was very nice to give me some of his time. Cynthia

https://www.youtube.com/@SuperSoldierTalk

This last Event site: https://supersoldiercon.com/



https://www.facebook.com/groups/557231528929744/

https://www.facebook.com/people/James-Ring/pfbid02dqVj54HcRdgdiCivJvxL3Z3VPB1Ab9Ng2GoasLbVkXKSXmkCCXLgSqEzQj76S8RFl/







