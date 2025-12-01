BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

😭James Rink has Died - Are Super Soldiers Real? - Super Soldier Talk, video from Sept 27, 2025, his last Event short promo - "I'm running out of time here"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
197 views • 1 day ago

Sadly, James Rink (aka James Ring) passed away from illness, yesterday November 30, 2025 around noon, PST.  He was 45 years old.

Video from September 27, 2025, promo for his last Event in October. (one of his last short videos) (older photo in Thumbnail)

James Rink's, video description: Please join us in Orlando, FL, this October 8-1 2, 2025 for the Super Soldier Activation Conference! Register Now! https://supersoldiercon.com

James died from liver and congested heart failure, issues & possibly thyroid too, since his later photos look like his thyroid was swollen. Graves disease was also diagnosed said by James.

I'm glad that I have my memory of when I had the pleasure to meet and talk with him personally at the 5DEvent in Vegas where he was one of the keynote speakers, in November 2021. He was very nice to give me some of his time. Cynthia

https://www.youtube.com/@SuperSoldierTalk

This last Event site: https://supersoldiercon.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/557231528929744/

https://www.facebook.com/people/James-Ring/pfbid02dqVj54HcRdgdiCivJvxL3Z3VPB1Ab9Ng2GoasLbVkXKSXmkCCXLgSqEzQj76S8RFl/



Keywords
politicsaliensufoeventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy