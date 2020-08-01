© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
StrengthCast PowerShow Featuring: High-Volume Arm Workout for Mass | Abel Albonetti
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • August 01, 2020
Join us every week as we bring you the best and brightest fitness experts in the world!
On today's show:
This high-volume arm workout targets both biceps and triceps. But it's not for the faint of heart. See if you have what it takes to handle this muscle-building arm workout from Abel Albonetti. (From BBcom)
► Abel Albonetti's Arm Training Training Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/qJWjn
► Abel Albonetti's Maximum Muscle Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/DPWNy
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/QoYQY
| Abel Albonetti's High-Volume Arm Workout for Mass |
1. Smith Machine Close Grip Bench Press: 4x10 (Last set a double drop set)
2. Weighted Dips: 4x8-12 (Last set a double drop set)
3. Single Arm Dumbbell Over Head Extension: 3x10-12
4. Dumbbell Over Head Extension: 3x8-12
5. Wide Grip Cable Push Downs: 4x10-12
6. Machine Triceps Extensions: 4x12-15
7. Bicep Bomber Barbell Curls: 4x10-12
8. Lying Cable Curls: 4x12-15
9. Cable Preacher Curls: 4x10-12 (Last set a double drop set)
10. Dumbbell Hammer Curls: 4x8-12
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk. Live Online and Mobile! http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
On today's show:
This high-volume arm workout targets both biceps and triceps. But it's not for the faint of heart. See if you have what it takes to handle this muscle-building arm workout from Abel Albonetti. (From BBcom)
► Abel Albonetti's Arm Training Training Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/qJWjn
► Abel Albonetti's Maximum Muscle Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/DPWNy
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/QoYQY
| Abel Albonetti's High-Volume Arm Workout for Mass |
1. Smith Machine Close Grip Bench Press: 4x10 (Last set a double drop set)
2. Weighted Dips: 4x8-12 (Last set a double drop set)
3. Single Arm Dumbbell Over Head Extension: 3x10-12
4. Dumbbell Over Head Extension: 3x8-12
5. Wide Grip Cable Push Downs: 4x10-12
6. Machine Triceps Extensions: 4x12-15
7. Bicep Bomber Barbell Curls: 4x10-12
8. Lying Cable Curls: 4x12-15
9. Cable Preacher Curls: 4x10-12 (Last set a double drop set)
10. Dumbbell Hammer Curls: 4x8-12
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk. Live Online and Mobile! http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.