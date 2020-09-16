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Dr. Li-Meng Yan, exposing Coronavirus as being made a Chinese lab
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309 views • September 16, 2020
Tucker's interview with whistleblower virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, exposing the CCP Virus as being made in the lab by the Chinese military.
Six months after she fled Hong Kong, Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan broke her silence Tuesday night saying that the Chinese government intentionally manufactured and released the COVID-19 virus that led to mass shutdowns and deaths across the world. Dr. Li-Meng Yan said she believes China knew about the coronavirus.
Six months after she fled Hong Kong, Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan broke her silence Tuesday night saying that the Chinese government intentionally manufactured and released the COVID-19 virus that led to mass shutdowns and deaths across the world. Dr. Li-Meng Yan said she believes China knew about the coronavirus.
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