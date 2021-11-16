© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My 2 cents on the actual situation
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • November 16, 2021
I am throwing in my 2 cents for this video for the mass of volcano eruptions, the possible pole shift and other thoughts I have with reference to Alois Irlmaier. I am also mentioning my fear of a blackout and how I am going to handle this with my channel!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.