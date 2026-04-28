Supreme vs Monsanto, Kim Elia, Shonna Calica, Global Natural Health Solutions, Mark Bailey, Autumn McLees - The RSB Show 4-28-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Supreme Court Grills Monsanto, Kim Elia, Shonna Calica, Global Natural Health Solutions, Castanea Vesca, Vaccine Safety Signal Ignored, Mark Bailey, Autumn McLees, EPA Water Contamination, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/supreme-court-grills-monsanto-kim-elia-shonna-calica-castanea-vesca-vaccine-safety-signal-ignored-mark-bailey-and-autumn-mclees-epa-noaa-greenlit-pesticide-and-more/